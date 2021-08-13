Household hazardous waste collection in Wicklow Town tomorrow

Wicklow County Council are providing a househould hazardous waste collection tomorrow from 10-1pm at the Murrough Recycling Centre in Wicklow Town.
The Council has asked that the people do not throw away any of the following wastes and bring them to the collection for safe disposal:
- Paints & solvents
- fertilisers
- pesticides & poisons
- waste medicines
- adhesives
- inks and resins
- caustic soda and waste oils
- drain cleaners
- cleaning agents & detergents
- photographic chemicals
- oven cleaners
- shoe polish.
Materials may not be left at the locations outside of the collection times and fines for littering will be issued.