Household hazardous waste collection in Wicklow Town tomorrow

Wicklow County Council are providing a househould hazardous waste collection tomorrow from 10-1pm at the Murrough Recycling Centre in Wicklow Town.

The Council has asked that the people do not throw away any of the following wastes and bring them to the collection for safe disposal:

Paints & solvents

fertilisers

pesticides & poisons

waste medicines

adhesives

inks and resins

caustic soda and waste oils

drain cleaners

cleaning agents & detergents

photographic chemicals

oven cleaners

shoe polish.

Materials may not be left at the locations outside of the collection times and fines for littering will be issued.