Kaleidoscope Festival takes place this weekend

The Kaleidoscope Festival is set to kick off this weekend at Russborough House in Co Wicklow, running from Friday to Sunday.

“We Are Family” will consist of two shows a day, a matinee and an evening show with a crowd of 500 people at each performance.

All adults attendants will be asked to provide proof of vaccination, recovery from Covid in the last six months, or a negative Covid test.

There will be free antigen testing available at the gates before entry.

There will be live performances from Ryan McMullan, Lyra, JC Stewart, Dublin Gospel Choir, Cairde, African Gospel Choir, Lea Heart, Odhran Murphy, Bobbi Arlo and DJ sets from Rigsy and Tracy Clifford.

A limited number of tickets are still available from Ticketmaster.

Tickets cost €79 for a family of four and €20 for individuals, not including booking fee. Event pods will be designated to a maximum of six people.