Loveridge Digital Wins 2021 NYX Video Awards

After an intense judging period featuring 2163 entries from 33 countries, Loveridge Digital is the Gold & Grand Winner in the 2021 NYX Awards. The winning work was created by the team at Loveridge Digital for Stratton Studios.

While Josh is very appreciative of the recognition, they feel the ultimate achievement is seeing their clients succeed. “Without our customers and clients none of our award-winning work would be on display! We thank all of our customers and dedicate this award to all of you for putting your trust in our vision!”

The International NYX Video Awards program was open to all videography and video marketing professionals, whose fresh stories, visuals, brilliant video marketing ideas and videography expertise impressed the jury panel. “All the amazing individuals, agencies, and companies who joined the NYX Awards this year prove that creativity never dies, even in these trying times”, said Kenjo Ong, CEO of the International Awards Associate (IAA). “This win by Loveridge Digital is a testament to their unbridled talent!” “What’s even better is that we are given the opportunity to shower these individuals and businesses with accolades, and rightfully so.”

The winning entries were judged impartially by a group of esteemed videography and marketing professionals. IAA selected a panel of international judges in the adjudication process, adhering to a strict code of excellence. The 2021 NYX Awards panel comprise 40 professionals of various disciplines from 22 countries, and from large and small agencies, embracing diversity from all corners of the world.

NYX Video entries were ranked via blind judging in accordance with the best industry standards. Entries are evaluated based on creative proficiency and the ideation of the final work. Winners was then be selected based on their ability to meet competition criteria.

“It is an honour for us here at Loveridge Digital to be able to serve our customers in Wicklow and all over Ireland, with our talented individuals from all over the world”

Loveridge Digital was originally founded in 2017 by Josh Loveridge to fill a gap in the market for consumers who wanted access to a studio that could deliver high quality video productions, at a reasonable price.

In 2019 Kyle Simpson along with Josh Loveridge opened an Australian division after many successful years of working together. Now in 2021 the company is expanding by the day servicing all businesses, non-profits and local councils with the key areas focusing on delivering websites, video productions, digital marketing services at a competitive price.

Josh & the team have have been working with brands in over thirty-eight countries for many years, helping over 1700 brands, including the likes of Red Bull, Microsoft and Disney, to transform their media, content and marketing, while continuing to be customer and success orientated for local businesses.