Newtown residents demand clarity on playground

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady and local area representative Muireann Dalton have called on the developer of Wicklow Hills in Newtownmountkennedy to give clarity to residents on the development of a playground and green space in the estate.

When they will install a long overdue playground in the estate and make the green space functional.

After a meeting with residents of the estate, TD Brady said: “The residents of Wicklow Hills bought their homes in good faith from Tower Homes LTD. The large residential development has been constructed in phases, with residents in the fourth phase promised that a playground would be in place prior to them moving into their new homes. They are living there two years now and there is still no playground.”

“Despite many attempts to contact the developer they are still in the dark as to when the playground will be installed. Unfortunately, all that the residents have is an unsightly unusable fenced off area. Residents would be happy with just a green space at the moment until a playground can be erected.”

Despite many attempts to contact the developer, residents remain in the dark about the status of the playground, left with an “unsightly unusable fenced off area” instead. Residents have said they would be happy with a green space for the time being until the playground can be constructed.

“I have spoken to the council on the issue a number of times in an attempt to get the developers to carry out the work which is contained in the plans. Unfortunately to date no progress has been made,” Brady added.

Sinn Féin representative Muireann Dalton said: “Green space in Newtownmountkennedy is decreasing daily and it is vital that we ensure we provide green open spaces for people to enjoy, which is vital for social, physical and mental wellbeing.

“Tower Homes must immediately give badly needed clarity to the residents in Wicklow Hills when the long overdue playground will be finally installed.”