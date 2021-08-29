One-way system in Wicklow Town expected next week

A trial run of one-way system for Main Street in Wicklow Town is expected to begin within the next two weeks.

After initial reservations and concerns from both locals and Councillors, the system is reported to cover a distance from Hopkins Hill to the end of Market Square, beside the AIB Bank Car Park.

The plan was approved by Wicklow Municipal District in an attempt to remove traffic congestion from the town and allow for more inviting retail shopping as well as outdoor dining.

A similar one-way system was tested in the town over the Christmas period which was met with mostly positive feedback and support.

Signage and road markings will be implemented to inform people of the different layout before it is put in place.