Open Learning for All at KWETB’s 25 locations across Wicklow and Kildare

What is Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB)?

KWETB Further Education and Training Centres provide part-and-full-time education for young people and adult learners around Kildare and Wicklow. A wide range of courses are available at your local Further Education and Training Centre – giving you the opportunity to upskill, retrain and learn valuable life skills.

Our Further Education and Training Centres offer a friendly, supportive, and collaborative learning environment, modernised facilities and the latest technology and equipment. We keep class sizes small, with a multitude of learning supports available to help in meeting your goals.

A Further Education and Training course with KWETB offers the chance to sharpen your skills and confidence, boost your employability, move closer towards further education, or retrain in a new field. We are confident that we have a course to suit you at KWETB and that you will enjoy learning with us.

Free Full and Part-Time Courses:

Our students join KWETB with a variety of ambitions, some to brush up on their digital skills or retrain for an exciting new career, others to further their education by gaining a level 6 QQI with the aim of attending higher education, while some students would simply like to learn valuable life skills such as mathematics, English or budgeting.

Our courses are completely free and presented in a variety of structures to suit your schedule, which also includes a choice between full or part-time and evening or daytime classes. There truly is a course for everyone at KWETB, whether your aim is to hone your English reading and writing or obtain a QQI level 6 Qualification, we have a course for you. Listed below are just some of the excellent courses on offer:

IT & Digital Media Skills;

Business Management & Advanced Bookkeeping;

Certificate in Early Learning & Care;

Office Skills with Medical Terminology;

Reading & Writing Skills;

Everyday Mathematics.

Education For All:

Everyone is welcome through our doors at KWETB, regardless of your goals, current skill levels or past experience. We have multiple locations all throughout Wicklow (Bray, Blessington, Wicklow Town and Arklow) which means easy access for you and minimal travel times.

Our Guidance and Advocate services for adult learners offers advice, guidance and information on education, training, and careers to early school leavers – providing a free, professional, impartial career guidance and information service to all adults, prioritising those who are currently not in employment.

Youthreach, another scheme within KWETB, is a Department of Education and Skills education, training, and work experience programme for early school leavers. With a more personalised approach to learning, Youthreach offers young people the opportunity to identify options within adult life and provides them with opportunities to achieve certification and to develop their personal, social, and civic skills in a supportive and caring environment.

Skills to Compete is another targeted initiative, specifically to support those who have lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19, to re-enter the workforce through development of transversal skills, boosting employability.

Ready to Upskill? Speak To Us Today!

We like to keep our class sizes small and are operating strictly within the Government’s Covid-19 Guidelines to provide a safe environment for our students and instructors – That means class slots are filling up quickly, so, contact your local KWETB branch today to kickstart your further education.

Wicklow Town Further Education & Training Centre:

Telephone: 0404-64023 | Email: wicklowcourses@kwetb.ie | Website: www.wicklowfetc.ie | Facebook: @wicklowfetc | Twitter: @wicklowfetc

Blessington & Baltinglass Further Education & Training Centre:

Telephone: 045-891099 | Website: www.blessingtonfetc.ie

Bray & North Wicklow Further Education & Training Centre:

Telephone: 01-5242796 | Email: baec@kwetb.ie | Website: www.baec.ie | Facebook: @BAECWicklow

Arklow & Carnew Further Education & Training Centre:

Telephone: 0402-39680| Email: vtosarklow@kwetb.ie | Website: www.arklowfetc.ie | Facebook: @arklowFETcentre | Twitter: @arklowfetc