Planning granted to Cairn Homes in Enniskerry

An Bord Pleanala has approved plans to develop a €60 million ‘fast-track’ residential development in Enniskerry, despite strong opposition from the community and a recommendation from Wicklow County Council that planning be refused.

Permission was given to Cairn Homes for 105 apartments and 60 houses on lands 1 kilometre south east of the north Wicklow village.The Council said the scheme would be a material contravention of the local development plan and represented a traffic hazard.

Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”) today, Tuesday 17 August 2021, welcomed the granting of planning permission by An Bord Pleanála for the residential development of its 6.57 acre site at Cookstown Road, Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow.

The planning grant will enable Cairn to construct 105 houses, 60 duplex and maisonette apartments and a creche at the site. The development will also include significant open and landscaped spaces.

Michael Stanley, CEO & Co-Founder, Cairn said: “I welcome the decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission for the development of our Cookstown Road site in Enniskerry. This development will contribute to the delivery of private housing in the Enniskerry area which continues to experience high demand for quality family housing. Our focus is and continues to be on creating a high-quality development for the local community in the area.”

Cairn is committed to the design and delivery of exceptional residential schemes and looks forward to adding Cookstown Road to its expanding delivery portfolio.