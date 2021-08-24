Pressure put on for Environmental Report for new bridge in Bray

Renewed calls have been made for an Environmental Impact Assesment (EIA) report for a proposed Sustainable Transport Bridge in Bray.

Wicklow County Council is planning to construct an ambitious 22-metre high bridge and link road across the River Dargle, but concerns have been raised about the impact this will have on the floodplain, public safety on the Seapoint Road and the wildlife in the area.

The Council has stated that it has concluded from a screening determination that there is no real likelihood of significant effects on the environment arising from the proposed development.

However, Bray residents and local representatives believe there are issues that warrant further analysis and that an Environmental Impact Assessment Report should be carried out.

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady along with local Councillors Grace McManus and Dermot ‘Daisy’ O’Brien have made a submission to An Bord Pleanála, requesting a screening determination regarding the need for an EIA report.

Cllr McManus said: “This a substantial project that would have far reaching consequences for the community of Bray. Since going out to public consultation, many concerns have been raised around the risk of flooding, impact on biodiversity and wildlife and safety issues.

While we welcome that Wicklow County Council have done several reports to examine these issues, in terms of public confidence and diligent environment protection in a project with such potential consequences as this, it is my belief that every avenue of protective measures must be exhausted.”