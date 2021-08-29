Public Consultation to begin for Greystones/Delgany community audit

A public consultation carried out by Wicklow County Council is to set to begin, which will examine the social and community landscape of the areas.

It will involve engagement with community and sporting organisations as well as submissions from the general public living in the area.

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris, who requested the audit from Wicklow County Council, said: “Our community has seen rapid population growth in the past number of years and this has put pressure on our local services – roads and schools in particular.

“This is an important exercise for the community in Greystones and Delgany to highlight and quantify our very specific needs and this will inform the Council’s future provision of local services in addition to informing the Council’s dealings with other public bodies including the Department of Education and transport providers.”

The council is currently compiling a list of local organisations to participate. If your local community group would like to participate you can email simon.harris@oireachtas.ie.