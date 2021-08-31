Public submissions open for N11/M11 Improvement Scheme

Wicklow County Council is progressing the development of the N11/M11 Junction 4 to Junction 14 Improvement Scheme in partnership with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Department of Transport.

An online public display event is being held to inform the public and stakeholders of the ‘Preferred Option’ identified for the scheme, the work undertaken to date and the programme for advancement of the project.

This consultation event also provides an opportunity for feedback and observations to be submitted regarding the process and conclusions reached to date, which may inform the further development of the scheme in the next phases.

In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wicklow County Council will hold a three week online public display event which will be available on the project website n11m11.ie.

This event will go live from 5pm on Monday August 30th until Monday September 20th 201 and the online platform will provide access to a consultation room containing a display of information boards and maps describing the preferred option.

The public display platform will also include an online booking facility where the public and other stakeholders can schedule an online or telephone meeting with a member of the project team during the consultation period up until Monday September 20th.

Submissions will be accepted via the online feedback form available on the project website www.n11m11.ie, or by email to n11m11@arup.com, or by post addressed to:

N11/M11 Junction 4 to Junction 14 Improvement Scheme,

Wicklow County Council,

County Buildings,

Whitegates,

Wicklow Town,

A67 FW96.

Submissions must be received during the consultation period up until Monday September 20th.

Wicklow County Council has said community important will be valued and welcomes feedback from the public and interested parties.

The knowledge gained from the engagement will be considered by the project team as part of the next stages of the development of the scheme.