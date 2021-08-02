Quinnsboro Road closed off in Bray

The emergency services have closed off a section of the Quinnsboro road in Bray following the partial collapse at a number of buildings.

A large volume of brickwork fell from the top of buildings at Goldsmith Terrace which is located beside Dunnes Stores this morning.

Gardai and fire services evacuated residents from the buildings.

The cause of the collapse is unknown and there were no reports of any injuries.

The scene on the Quinnsboro road this morning. (Pic. Shayne Phelan)

Deputy John Brady said: If it had not been a Bank Holiday someone would have certainly been injured, as footfall in this area is very high with the number of shops and businesses in the area.