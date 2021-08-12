Redcross company turning wine into logs

As the Irish love affair with barbequing and wine continues, a Wicklow company has cleverly combined the two and is launching Eco Fire and BBQ Logs, made entirely from grape seeds.

The logs, which are a 100% recycled product and the first to come onto the Irish market are a by product of South Africa’s booming wine industry, which has some 10 million hectares of vineyards producing millions of gallons of wine per annum and is one of the top ten wine producing countries in the world.

John Mulder of ‘Eco Fire and BBQ Logs Ireland’, based in Redcross, Co. Wicklow says the revolutionary product is set to transform the way Irish people BBQ their food.

“We’re hugely excited about this product. It’s a complete winner from so many perspectives”.

“The logs are truly a unique product suitable for recreational BBQ’s and domestic heating with so many of the prerequisites that meet the drive to go green. Primarily it is carbon neutral, a 100% recycled natural product, and there is no impact on the environment as far as deforestation, mining activities and usage of chemical binders to get this combustible product to the consumer. The flame burns bright for 45 odd minutes giving of a wonderful heat, then the coals maintain a good constant heat”.

“When my business partner first introduced me to the product, I was amazed by the almost negligible ash that it generated, it was absolutely miniscule and so easy to remove and there was no residual carbon and chemical tar that needed to be cleaned up; I felt that it would be of major benefit to any household reliant on solid fuel heating where cleaning the glass windows and flu are a constant chore. I’m really proud of our product and it is ideal for the Irish domestic market as a suitable replacement for wood, charcoal, peat and coal for years to come”.

“Once the weather turns cooler householders can continue to use the logs as they are ideal for domestic fireplaces; they are truly versatile”.

John is confident that his Eco Fire Logs and BBQ will go in part towards the growing effort Irish people are making to reduce their own carbon footprint as they embrace green products.

“We definitely care about our planet and are taking our own personal responsibility for reducing their consumption, and switching to more environmentally friendly products seriously”.

“We are all more conscious about what we buy and are getting away from ‘over consumption’”.

“That said, while the people are great, we do feel the Irish Government could and should do more”

“Ireland has been talking for a while about going green and greatly reducing its carbon foot print and sustainability, and stopping the production of peat on a commercial scale, it’s however questionable why the Irish Government has allowed the importation of foreign peat briquettes, charcoal and coal as these are not carbon neutral products”.

“Our logs offer the best of both worlds ; they’re environmentally friendly and effective. We’re overwhelmed by the response from the public. It’s hardly surprising though in one way ,the Irish people love BBQ’s ,we really get into them and now, more than ever, outdoor cooking is the way to go. Our product is definitely being launched at the right time”.

“The question is bound to be asked are Eco Fire and BBQ Logs affordable to the majority of the population. The answer is a resounding yes. Consumers should not be penalised for becoming green households. Our product is priced directly in line with its dirtier carbon producing competition. So you are green, clean and paying pretty much the same”.

So, there you have it; turning grape seeds into the most environmentally friendly heat logs on the market- a miracle in Wicklow!