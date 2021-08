Roadworks are scheduled to take place along the R764 at Ballinahinch, Asford from tomorrow, Wicklow County Council have announced.

The works are required to install a foul sewer pipe and will take approximately three weeks to complete, with traffic management in place throughout.

Motorists are advised that delays are to be expected and to use alternaitve routes if possible.

Wicklow County Council regret any inconvenience caused.