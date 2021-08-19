Sadness at passing of gentle giant Tom

The death has taken place of Knockananna football legend Tom Whelan.

Knockananna GAA football club posted the following tribute.

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts we fondly remember our club President Tom Whelan.

A father figure to so many in Knockananna GAA, Tom dedicated a lifetime to the club. As a player, he was a teak tough full back who marshalled the square. Tom later served as club manager, trustee & committee member as well as serving as our club president.

It speaks volumes that Tom was a selector with the Championship winning teams of 1987, 1989 & 2006 .Tom’s love and knowledge of the game was widely known, he was our very own Jimmy Magee. He collected a treasure trove of paper clippings, photos & match reports, rarely missing a game.

In 2016 with the club in the county final, Tom cut short his hospital stay & signed himself out of hospital so as not to miss the game.

We will be forever grateful for his love & commitment to our club. May he rest in peace. Our deepest sympathies to David, Martina, Thomas, Mark & Megan and Paul, Noeleen, Diarmuid, Ava & Niamh and extended family members and friends.Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam.”

Funeral Arrangements

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 1pm to 9pm, and reposing on Friday from 10am to 4pm, with removal at 6.30pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knockananna, arriving for 7pm Reception Prayers. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

People are welcome to line the route to the church if they wish to do so. Donations, if desired, to Wicklow Hospice.

Please adhere to Government and HSE advice regarding Covid guidelines at all times – social distancing and wearing of face coverings.