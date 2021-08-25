Six Wicklow towns to benefit from new streetscapes fund

Six towns/villages in County Wicklow have been selected to participate in the Streetscape and Shopfront Enhancement scheme.

The areas selected are Arklow, Baltinglass, Blessington, Enniskerry, Kilcoole and Wicklow Town.

The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative is a key part of the Government’s ‘Our Rural Future’ and is designed to make our rural towns and villages more attractive places to live, work and visit.

Projects to be included are:

Upgrades to building facades, artwork, murals, lighting, street furniture and canopies

Investment designed to make rural towns and villages more colourful, vibrant and attractive places

Welcoming the announcement, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Shay Cullen encouraged interested businesses to make contact by emailing economicdevelopment@wicklowcoco.ie as soon as possible, closing date for completed applications is the 7th September.

He added: “This is a win win situation for businesses and indeed for our towns and villages. I would encourage any town centre business that is interested in participating to apply”.

Under the scheme, property owners will be provided with funding to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork and install features such as canopies and street furniture.

The types of projects to be supported include:

Strategic collaboration between property owners to paint buildings or shopfronts in vibrant colours

Commissioning of murals in towns and villages

Upgrade or restoration of historic/traditional shopfronts

Provision of street planting, shrubbery, trees and flowers boxes

Illumination and lighting of architectural features

Installation of canopies and street furniture

Decluttering of streetscapes with removal of unnecessary signs/wires

Announcing details of the Scheme, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, said that 124 towns and villages will benefit from a new €7m fund to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts.

She said: “This unique initiative is about making our rural towns and villages more attractive and welcoming places for locals and visitors alike. Whether it’s painting buildings in vibrant colours, upgrading shop fronts or installing canopies or street furniture – this fund will provide a welcome boost to rural communities the length and breadth of the country.”

Welcoming the funding announcement, Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, Mr Frank Curran stated: “This initiative will bring vibrancy and vitality to the participating towns and villages, it will complement the range of government and Wicklow County Council funded initiatives already underway in our County. These initiatives include Place making, Town and Village Renewal Schemes, Leader projects, Covid19 Interim Mobility Measures, and Outdoor Dining to name but a few. I would encourage businesses to work together in order to maximise the funding available in their areas.”