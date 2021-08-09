Sports groups across Wicklow receive equipment grants

33 sports clubs, groups and bodies across Wicklow have received funding under the Government’s Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).
€16.6 million in total has been distributed to sports organisations across Ireland, the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin and Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers announced.
The full list of groups in Wicklow that have received funding can be found below:
- 3 Rock Triathlon Club – €14,612
- 9th Wicklow (port of Arklow sea Scout group)- €32,391
- Arklow Boxing Club – €3,741
- Arklow Rowing Club – €22,888
- Asgard Swimming Club – €17,744
- Avoca Gaa Club – €19,108
- Baltinglass Bulldogs Basketball Club – €19,320
- Baltinglass Golf Club – €19,978
- Balto Kayak club – €12,366
- Bray Rowing Club – €15,347
- Bray Runners Athletics Club – €9,262
- Bray Sailing Club – €16,528
- Cobra Gymnastics Club – €47,489
- Dublin/Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team – €12,313
- East Coast TaeKwon-Do – €2,286
- En Garde Limited – €9,345
- Enniskerry Boxing Club – €6,811
- Equestrian Vaulting Ireland – €1,270
- Great Eastern Navigators – €1,269
- Greystones Harbour Sea Scouts – €11,734
- Greystones Rowing Club – €21,295
- Greystones Sailing Club – €7,051
- Irish Coastal Rowing Federation – €20,292
- Kilcoole Camogie Club – €3,452
- Rathsallagh Country Club – €15,367
- Vartry Rowing Club – €21,615
- Wicklow Archers – €15,427
- Wicklow District Schoolboys/Girls League – €8,859
- Wicklow RFC – €21,002
- Wicklow Rowing Club – €29,198
- Wicklow Sailing Club – €29,070
- Wicklow Triathlon Club – €11,386
- Wicklow Water Safety – €28,144
Speaking in support of the announcement Wicklow Minister Simon Harris said: “I’m delighted to hear that 33 sporting organisations in Wicklow have been awarded funding towards equipment under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme. The sporting communities included in this extensive list have held communities together through extremely challenging times. I would also like to congratulate the many volunteers at local club level who worked hard on submitting applications for this grant.”