fbpx

Sports groups across Wicklow receive equipment grants

33 sports clubs, groups and bodies across Wicklow have received funding under the Government’s Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).

€16.6 million in total has been distributed to sports organisations across Ireland, the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin and Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers announced.

The full list of groups in Wicklow that have received funding can be found below:

  1. 3 Rock Triathlon Club – €14,612
  2. 9th Wicklow (port of Arklow sea Scout group)- €32,391
  3. Arklow Boxing Club – €3,741
  4. Arklow Rowing Club – €22,888
  5. Asgard Swimming Club – €17,744
  6. Avoca Gaa Club – €19,108
  7. Baltinglass Bulldogs Basketball Club – €19,320
  8. Baltinglass Golf Club – €19,978
  9. Balto Kayak club – €12,366
  10. Bray Rowing Club – €15,347
  11. Bray Runners Athletics Club – €9,262
  12. Bray Sailing Club – €16,528
  13. Cobra Gymnastics Club – €47,489
  14. Dublin/Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team – €12,313
  15. East Coast TaeKwon-Do – €2,286
  16. En Garde Limited – €9,345
  17. Enniskerry Boxing Club – €6,811
  18. Equestrian Vaulting Ireland – €1,270
  19. Great Eastern Navigators – €1,269
  20. Greystones Harbour Sea Scouts – €11,734
  21. Greystones Rowing Club – €21,295
  22. Greystones Sailing Club – €7,051
  23. Irish Coastal Rowing Federation – €20,292
  24. Kilcoole Camogie Club – €3,452
  25. Rathsallagh Country Club – €15,367
  26. Vartry Rowing Club – €21,615
  27. Wicklow Archers – €15,427
  28. Wicklow District Schoolboys/Girls League – €8,859
  29. Wicklow RFC – €21,002
  30. Wicklow Rowing Club – €29,198
  31. Wicklow Sailing Club – €29,070
  32. Wicklow Triathlon Club – €11,386
  33. Wicklow Water Safety – €28,144

Speaking in support of the announcement Wicklow Minister Simon Harris said: “I’m delighted to hear that 33 sporting organisations in Wicklow have been awarded funding towards equipment under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme. The sporting communities included in this extensive list have held communities together through extremely challenging times. I would also like to congratulate the many volunteers at local club level who worked hard on submitting applications for this grant.”

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Please contact us for use of this image