Sports groups across Wicklow receive equipment grants

33 sports clubs, groups and bodies across Wicklow have received funding under the Government’s Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).

€16.6 million in total has been distributed to sports organisations across Ireland, the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin and Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers announced.

The full list of groups in Wicklow that have received funding can be found below:

3 Rock Triathlon Club – €14,612 9th Wicklow (port of Arklow sea Scout group)- €32,391 Arklow Boxing Club – €3,741 Arklow Rowing Club – €22,888 Asgard Swimming Club – €17,744 Avoca Gaa Club – €19,108 Baltinglass Bulldogs Basketball Club – €19,320 Baltinglass Golf Club – €19,978 Balto Kayak club – €12,366 Bray Rowing Club – €15,347 Bray Runners Athletics Club – €9,262 Bray Sailing Club – €16,528 Cobra Gymnastics Club – €47,489 Dublin/Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team – €12,313 East Coast TaeKwon-Do – €2,286 En Garde Limited – €9,345 Enniskerry Boxing Club – €6,811 Equestrian Vaulting Ireland – €1,270 Great Eastern Navigators – €1,269 Greystones Harbour Sea Scouts – €11,734 Greystones Rowing Club – €21,295 Greystones Sailing Club – €7,051 Irish Coastal Rowing Federation – €20,292 Kilcoole Camogie Club – €3,452 Rathsallagh Country Club – €15,367 Vartry Rowing Club – €21,615 Wicklow Archers – €15,427 Wicklow District Schoolboys/Girls League – €8,859 Wicklow RFC – €21,002 Wicklow Rowing Club – €29,198 Wicklow Sailing Club – €29,070 Wicklow Triathlon Club – €11,386 Wicklow Water Safety – €28,144

Speaking in support of the announcement Wicklow Minister Simon Harris said: “I’m delighted to hear that 33 sporting organisations in Wicklow have been awarded funding towards equipment under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme. The sporting communities included in this extensive list have held communities together through extremely challenging times. I would also like to congratulate the many volunteers at local club level who worked hard on submitting applications for this grant.”