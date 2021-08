This coming Sunday the 29th of August will be your last chance to visit and cut your own Sunflowers in aid of the Wicklow Hospice.

The Sunflower field is located at Scalp Wood Nurseries, Kilternan just five minutes from the village of Enniskerry.

Please bring your own cutting tool and wear suitable footwear.

This is a donation based fundraiser.

For directions visit Google Maps here