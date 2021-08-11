Superstar girls raise over €5000 for charity in memory of their grandmother

Two young girls from Kilmacanogue are raising funds for Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services (Wicklow Hospice, Blackrock Hospice and Harold’s Cross Hospice) in memory of their grandmother Greta Lawlor, who passed away last January in Blackrock Hospice.

Ava (10) and Clodagh (7) Sands were inspired to raise money after their late grandmother received “the most wonderful care and attention” in the final weeks of her life.

Ava’s decided to have her beautiful long hair, adored by her late grandmother, cut this week, which will be donated to the Rapunzel Foundation, a charity that makes wigs for children who have lost their hair.

Ava Doyle from Kilmacanogue holding 15 inches of her hair, which will be sent to the Rapunzel Foundation.

Meanwhile Clodagh has set herself a ‘Steps Challenge’ for the month of August, aiming to take more than 310,000 steps over the month. So far Clodagh has managed to register over 93,606 steps during the first week.

Ava and Clodagh are delighted with the support and kind messages they have received for their fundraising for Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services.

The girls have managed to raise €5,490 of their €6,000 goal so far. If you wish to support Ava and Clodagh’s fundraising please visit idonate.ie/avaclodagh.