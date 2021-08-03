Thousands visit sunflowers in aid of charity

Once again the sunflower field at Minmore farm in Shillelagh proved to be a popular attraction.

Over the Bank-Holiday weekend thousands came armed with scissors and cameras, while at the same time raising funds for the Irish Cancer Society and Shillelagh, Church of Ireland.

Owner of the field farmer Colin Tyner said “The weather played ball and we are overwhelmed by the amount of visitors we have had they have come from far and wide, once again I have to thank my family and all the local volunteers who without this would not happen as it is a long 10 hours each day.”

The field is now closed for visitors but you will still get a chance to visit sunflowers later in August at the Scalp Wood Nurseries close to Enniskerry who have grown a field of the popular flowers to raise funds for the Wicklow Hospice.