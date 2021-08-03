fbpx

Thousands visit sunflowers in aid of charity

Once again the sunflower field at Minmore farm in Shillelagh proved to be a popular attraction.

Over the Bank-Holiday weekend thousands came armed with scissors and cameras, while at the same time raising funds for the Irish Cancer Society and Shillelagh, Church of Ireland.

Owner of the field farmer Colin Tyner said “The weather played ball and we are overwhelmed by the amount of visitors we have had they have come from far and wide, once again I have to thank my family and all the local volunteers who without this would not happen as it is a long 10 hours each day.”

The field is now closed for visitors but you will still get a chance to visit sunflowers later in August at the Scalp Wood Nurseries close to Enniskerry who have grown a field of the popular flowers to raise funds for the Wicklow Hospice.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

The Sunflowers are back at Minmore but only for this weekend

Wicklow family raise over 60k for cancer charities

Sunday is your last chance to visit the Sunflowers

None So Hardy issue statement regarding surplus trees

Cut your own Sunflowers in aid of Wicklow Hospice (Now closed)

Frontline Nurse Gráinne Gallanagh from DWTS kicks off Irish Cancer Society’s Colour Dash Family 5K

Please contact us for use of this image