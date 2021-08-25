Tickets on sale for 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals

YOU can now buy tickets for the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals at Croke Park.

The three games take place on Sunday, September 5, and tickets are available at: https://am.ticketmaster.com/gaa/lgfagensale

Tickets can be purchased in a pod of 2 with a maximum of 3 pods in one transaction. There must be at least 1 adult in a pod of 6 so, for example, you can purchase 1 adult and 5 juveniles.

Please note Tickets Sales are through THIS LINK only. There are NO tickets on sale via the LGFA office.

Please be patient when booking your tickets, as early demand for the games is high.

The LGFA is also aware that many fans attempting to purchase tickets this morning are experiencing issues with the Ticketmaster system.

The LGFA has no control over ticket sales – and all tickets must be purchased through Ticketmaster, to ensure compliance with Covid regulations.

The LGFA is working with Ticketmaster to resolve any issues being experienced by spectators this morning.

***

Ticket prices:

Adult €25

U18s €5

Hill 16 (adult only) €15

***

2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals – Sunday September 5, Croke Park

Junior 11.45am – Antrim v Wicklow

Intermediate 1.45pm – Westmeath v Wexford

Senior 4.15pm – Dublin v Meath

All three games will be shown LIVE on TG4.