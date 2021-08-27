Today will be your last chance to visit the Sunflowers

Due to the phenomenal success over the past week and the good weather the Sunflower field at Scalp Wood Nurseries, Kilternan will close at 5pm today (Friday the 27th of August)

Sinead Tarmey of the Wicklow Hospice said “We had hoped to keep the field open until Sunday, but we have been overwhelmed with the amount of visitors we have had and we don’t want to disappoint anyone with the lack of Sunflowers, we have had visitors from far and wide. I would like to thank everyone who has visited the field and Scalp Wood Nurseries.”

Hopefully we will do it all again next year.”