Wicklow County Council wishes to advise motorists that traffic management will be in place in on the L-2128 and L-3260 at Aughavannagh on Monday 23rd and Tuesday 24th August 2021 to facilitate works in the verges.

Wicklow County Council has advised motorists that traffic management will be in place at Aughavannagh on the L-2128 and L-3260 roads on Monday and Tuesday next week.

The traffic management is necessary in order to facilitate works on the road verges.