Trinity Skoda sponsor Wicklow Rotary Club Golf Classic

Trinity Skoda have announced their sponsorship of The Rotary Club of Wicklows’ Annual Golf Classic.

As main sponsor of this critical event in the annual fundraising calendar, Trinity Skoda are acknowledging the important role Wicklow Rotary plays in their support of charities and other organisations.

Taking place on Friday September 10th at Blainroe Golf Club, proceeds from this year’s event will aid local, national and international charities.

Funds raised in recent years by Wicklow Rotary have been distributed across many local projects, including The Way Project, Wicklow RNLI, Wicklow Mens’ Shed, Wicklow Cancer Support, Devils Glen Forest Park and local nursing homes.

Entries for individuals or teams of three are available for the golf classic at a cost of €90 or €720 respectively.

All participants will receive a two-course meal with wine, immediately after golfing (as per Government Guidelines).

Entries and other sponsorship opportunities can be facilitated by contacting Alistair Smith (Chairman of Wicklow Rotary) at the earliest opportunity on 087 255 0855 or alistairsmith@eircom.net.

Trinity Skoda Showroom in Wicklow Town.