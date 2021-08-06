Walk in vaccination centre open again this weekend in Greystones

The Shoreline Leisure Centre in Greystones will act as a Covid-19 walk-in vaccination centreagain this weekend.

It will be open once again for those who have not yet received their first dose.

There is no need to register online before attending, but you will need to supply a PPS number, phone number, email and photo ID.

If you have already registered online and are waiting on an appointment for your first dose, you can choose to go to a walk-in clinic instead.

Adrian Dunne Pharmacy have also announced that it will be administering first dose Pfizer jabs this Saturday in both Arklow and Ashford – however places are limited.

To book an appointment visit their online booking portal.

Over 30,000 people attended walk-in vaccination centres across Ireland last weekend, the HSE have announced.



HSE CEO Paul Reid has said that while this would have covered most of the people who wished to use walk-in appointments, it’s hoped that there will be a continued strong uptake this weekend.

The walk-in clinic in Greystones will be open from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Further information can be found here.