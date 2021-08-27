Walk in vaccines available this Sunday for 12-15 year olds

Covid-19 Pfizer BioNTech vaccines will be available one again for walk-ins this weekend at Shoreline Leisure Centre in Greystones.

This is the first time that walk-in vaccination clinics will be open to the 12-15 year old cohort.

The clinics will be open to anyone (aged 12+) that has not already received a first dose COVID-19 vaccine, or who is waiting on a second dose of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine (provided 21 days have lapsed since their first vaccine dose).

Anyone attending for a first Pfizer BioNTech vaccine dose must:

Be aged 12 or over.

Be accompanied by a parent or guardian (if under 16 years old).

Bring photo ID (this includes a passport, drivers licence, Garda age card, public services card or student/school ID.

Bring their PPS number (if they have one).

Anyone attending for the second Pfizer BioNTech vaccine dose must: