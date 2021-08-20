Walk in vaccines available this weekend for first and second doses

Covid-19 vaccines will be available for walk-ins this weekend at Shoreline Leisure Centre in Greystones, for first and second doses.

Anyone aged 16 and over, who has not already received a first dose COVID-19 vaccine, or who is waiting on a second dose of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine (provided 21 days have lapsed since their first vaccine dose), can attend the Shoreline Vaccination Centre in Greystones on Sunday 22nd August 2021 from 8.30am – 12.30pm without an appointment.

Anyone attending for a first Pfizer BioNTech vaccine dose at this clinic must:

Be aged 16 or over

Bring photo ID (this includes a passport, drivers licence, Garda age card, public services card or student/school ID. If your ID does not include your date of birth, please bring proof of your date or birth (e.g. a birth certificate)

Bring their Personal Public Services (PPS) number (if they have one)

Anyone attending for the second Pfizer BioNTech vaccine dose at this clinic must: