Wicklow band Birds of Olympus release video for latest single ‘Mirrors’

Wicklow’s own Birds of Olympus let the light shine through in the video for their latest single, ‘Mirrors’, a blissful slice of summertime pop that couldn’t have come at a better time.

It’s been four years since Birds of Olympus arrived on the scene with the release of their debut LP, Wabi-Sabi, and a long campaign of live gigs including a now legendary set at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.

While Covid-19 and travel restrictions may have put the kibosh on live music, especially here in Ireland, Birds of Olympus frontman John “Spud” Murphy has used the time to write another chapter in his band’s recorded history.

John Murphy says “At its core ‘Mirrors’ is a straight up hypnotic pop song. The narrative weaves with optimistic self-reflection while simultaneously asking big questions about life, morality, and how to stay sane in this weird ol’ world.”

