Wicklow County Camogie teams in Championship action

Saturday Nancy Murray Cup Semi-Final

Tyrone v Wicklow, Inniskeen Grattans GAA Club, Kednaminsha, Inniskeen, Co. Monaghan A91 X738, 5.30pm, Bernard Heaney (Meath)

Sunday Tesco All-Ireland Minor C Semi-Final

Wicklow v Mayo, Laragh United GFC, P.J. Duke Park, Stradone, Co. Cavan H12 DT88, 2pm, TBC.

This evening Tuesday the 17th of August two local league finals will take place

Junior for the Dawn Lacey Cup Ballinacor v Aughrim, Aughrim Community Grounds at 7pm

Senior Philly Cup Donard/Glen v Knockananna Ballymanus Gaa at 6.45pm