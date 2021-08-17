Wicklow County Camogie teams in Championship action

Saturday Nancy Murray Cup Semi-Final
Tyrone v Wicklow, Inniskeen Grattans GAA Club, Kednaminsha, Inniskeen, Co. Monaghan A91 X738, 5.30pm, Bernard Heaney (Meath)
Sunday Tesco All-Ireland Minor C Semi-Final
Wicklow v Mayo, Laragh United GFC, P.J. Duke Park, Stradone, Co. Cavan H12 DT88, 2pm, TBC.
This evening Tuesday the 17th of August two local league finals will take place
Junior for the Dawn Lacey Cup Ballinacor v Aughrim, Aughrim Community Grounds at 7pm
Senior Philly Cup Donard/Glen v Knockananna Ballymanus Gaa at 6.45pm