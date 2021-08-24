Wicklow farmers encouraged for views on CAP Plan

The public consultation on the draft interventions proposed for the 2023-2027 CAP Strategic Plan has been extended, with a deadline for entries now set for Friday September 3rd.

Wiklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris has encouraged farmers in Wicklow to have their say. Minister Harris said: “It is important that all farmers in Wicklow have their say in what is such a crucial consultation on the future of farming in this country.

“With the impact of Brexit and the ongoing work on climate mitigation, this will be the most important CAP in living memory.

“The Government launched this consultation at the end of July and there have been a series of public meetings on it. However, we want to ensure that every farmer can have their say on how best to achieve the economic, environmental and social objectives of the CAP.

To submit your views, email to CAPStrategicPlan@agriculture.gov.ie with the subject title ‘ ‘Draft interventions for CAP Strategic Plan’, or by post to: CAP Rural Development Division, Agriculture House, Kildare Street, Dublin, D02 WK12.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has said there will be a further widescale consultation process later in the year before the final CAP programme is sent to the European Commission.