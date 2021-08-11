Wicklow has a new millionaire

An online National Lottery player in Co. Wicklow has woken up as Ireland’s newest millionaire this morning following their €1 million EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ win in Tuesday night’s draw. Last night’s €95 million EuroMillions draw was the first draw in the eagerly anticipated fortnight-long EuroMillions promotion which guarantees to make five brand new millionaires in Ireland over the next two weeks with a series of special ‘Ireland Only Raffle’events.

The ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning raffle code in last night’s EuroMillions draw, which is worth €1,005,000 (One Million and Five Thousand Euro) to one lucky online player in Wicklow is: I-LKT-14595. There was no winner of last night’s €95,302,087 draw which means that Friday night’s (13th August) EuroMillions draw is heading for an incredible €110 million.

And in a quadruple dose of luck, another two online players from Dublin and Meath each won €500,000 in their respective EuroMillions Plus and Daily Million Plus wins on Tuesday night.

The Dublin online player who scooped last night’s EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 won by selecting their own lucky numbers on a ticket they purchased online on the day of the draw. The other online player from Co. Meath who won last night’s Daily Million Plus top prize played a Normal Play ticket which also meant that they selected their own numbers to win them their half million euro prize.

The all-important winning numbers in last night’s EuroMillions Plus and DailyMillion Plus which are both worth €500,000 to two lucky online players in Dublin and Meath are:

EuroMillions Plus: 02, 06, 09, 17, 22

Daily Million Plus: 07, 17, 27, 29, 30, 31 and the bonus:16

Meanwhile another Dublin retail player came agonisingly close to the €95,302,087 jackpot on offer by matching five numbers in the main draw which will see them collect a prize of €159,799. This Dublin player purchased their Quick Pick ticket at the Costcutter store on Taylors Lane in Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 on the day of the draw.

The winning numbers for the main EuroMillions draw are: 09, 37, 47, 48, 49 and the Lucky Stars: 02, 07

With so many winners in Tuesday night’s EuroMillions and Daily Millions draws, a National Lottery spokesperson has appealed to all players who purchased tickets for last night’s draws to check their tickets carefully: “Last night’s EuroMillions and Daily Million draws were a real bonanza for our players with no less than four high tier winners across our draws. With three of those big winners playing their tickets online, we are encouraging all of our online users, especially in Wicklow, Dublin and Meath to check their accounts and emails to see if they are the lucky winners. If they are the lucky ticketholders, they should contact our Prize Claims Team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for them to collect their prizes.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.