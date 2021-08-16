Wicklow ladies to face Limerick in All-Ireland semi-final

Wicklow Ladies footballers will take on Limerick next Sunday in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Wicklow took on Derry over the weekend coming out on top 2-14 to 1-11 after extra time.

Neighbours Carlow will face Antrim in the other semi-final.

Our southern neighbours Wexford will face Westmeath in the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football Championship Final at Croke Park on Sunday, September 5.

Wexford had two points to spare over a fancied Laois team winning 2-11 to 2-09 at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny.