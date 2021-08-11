Wicklow parish confirmations postponed for August

Confirmations due to take place in the Parish of Wicklow have been postponed for at least a month, with no definite date set yet.

Confirmations were due to be held in the Parish of Wicklow starting today, but will now be postponed until at least September, when restrictions are hoped to be lifted by the Government.

Despite originally receiving the go-ahead to recommence the sacraments, the decision comes after the Dublin Archbishop Dermot Farrell recommended that parishes should postpone all holy communions and confirmations until the autumn.

In a statement on Friday, the Government said that the final decision however will still depend on the public health situation at the time, but that it hopes to see restrictions lifted by September and that it will continue engagement with faith group leaders in the coming weeks.