Wicklow TD calls for ‘political intervention’ for Wicklow Courthouse

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has called for political intervention to ensure the closed Wicklow District Courthouse is refurbished and reopened.

Speaking after getting a reply from the Minister for Justice on the status of the closed courthouse in Wicklow Town the Wicklow TD said it is “deeply disappointing” that the refurbishment works at closed Wicklow District Courthouse have again been pushed down the road.

“I have been pushing the issue of the closed courthouse now since I was first elected as a TD. Unfortunately, no political priority has been given to reopen the courthouse which is in a landmark building in Market Square in Wicklow Town,” TD Brady said.

In early 2018, the Minister for Justice at the time Charlie Flanagan, said that the courthouse would be including in the Government’s 10-year Capital Plan.

It was also stated that demolition works to facilitate a planned extension would take place in 2018 – yet no works have commenced over three years later, with no timeframe or commitments made.

“This is bitterly disappointing and clearly shows the interest the government has in Wicklow Town. Political intervention is now needed from the Government TDs here in Wicklow to ensure that the work to reopen the courthouse is given priority,” Brady added.