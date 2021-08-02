Wicklow Town Treasure Hunt

The Wicklow Regatta Festival in Wicklow Town didn’t go ahead this year due to Covid restrictions, but its always popular Treasure Hunt event will still run over this week.

There’s a fantastic selection of prizes up for grabs, all generously donated by local businesses.

Each clue will bring you all around the Town in search of answers that are numbers.

When you have found them all, total them all up and email your final number to regattawicklow@gmail.com.



Head over to Wicklow Regatta Festival on Facebook to find all the questions and more information.

The closing date is this Friday, August 6th.



