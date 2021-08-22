Wicklow will face Antrim in All-Ireland decider

Following yesterday’s win against Limerick in the All-Ireland junior football championship, Wicklow learned today who they will face in the final at Croke Park on September the 5th.

Antrim overcame Wicklow neighbours Carlow in a high scoring contest in Dunleer.

It took extra time to separate the sides with Antrim coming out on top 3-22 to Carlow’s 3-18.

The Wicklow game will be part of a triple header

Junior – 11.45am – Antrim v Wicklow.

Referee: TBC.

Intermediate – 1.45pm – Westmeath v Wexford.

Referee: Shane Curley (Galway).

Senior – 4.15pm – Dublin v Meath.

Referee: Brendan Rice (Down).