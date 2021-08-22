fbpx

Wicklow will face Antrim in All-Ireland decider

Ciara Brown of Antrim celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Junior Championship Semi-Final match between Antrim and Carlow at Lannleire GFC in Dunleer, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Following yesterday’s win against Limerick in the All-Ireland junior football championship, Wicklow learned today who they will face in the final at Croke Park on September the 5th.

Antrim overcame Wicklow neighbours Carlow in a high scoring contest in Dunleer.

It took extra time to separate the sides with Antrim coming out on top 3-22 to Carlow’s 3-18.

The Wicklow game will be part of a triple header

Junior – 11.45am – Antrim v Wicklow.   

Referee: TBC.  

Intermediate – 1.45pm – Westmeath v Wexford.   

Referee: Shane Curley (Galway).   

Senior – 4.15pm – Dublin v Meath.   

Referee: Brendan Rice (Down). 

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Please contact us for use of this image