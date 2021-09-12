fbpx

Another hurling treble for Bray

Bray Emmets 1-16 Glenealy 1-11

Bray Emmets secured their second hurling treble in 8 years after they beat Glenealy in the 2021 senior hurling championship final in Aughrim on Sunday afternoon.

Bray took a convincing 9 point lead into the half-time break with 1-11 on the scoreboard to Glenealy’s 5 points.

Glenealy got going in the second half and started to make a contest of the game, a Gavin Weir goal looked like his side could a least take the game to extra time, Bray went down to 14 men when Eoin McCormack saw red.

With 6 minutes of injury time and despite intense Glenealy pressure Bray held on winning by a five point margin.

County Chairman Martin Fitzgerald presented the cup to winning captain Marc Lennon, while Mick Sinnott from Carnew presented the man of the match award to Bray cornerback Davey Maloney

