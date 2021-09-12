Weekend art classes for kids in Kiltegan

A new children’s art class for budding young artists aged five or older is being taught on Saturdays by artist Monika Torczynska Gormley.

The classes will be held in a group size of five in order to ensure a safe as well as personal environment.

All equipment and art supplies will be provided, with a fee of €12 per class.

The art studio is located in Talbotstown Lower, Kiltegan making it an ideal class for kids from Kiltegan, Talbotstown and Baltinglass.

Classes will commence from Saturday September 25th from 11am to 12pm.

For more information you can call Monika on 086 457 5846.