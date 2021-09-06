fbpx

Avonmore Musical Society launch Fundraising Car Raffle

Don’t delay, purchase a ticket today! Avonmore Musical Society is delighted to announce details of a once- off fundraising event.

One lucky person will be in with a chance of winning a fantastic brand new 2022 Hyundai i10 car.

Tickets are now on sale for only €25, with the raffle limited to 1000 tickets. Tickets are available to purchase online via www.gr8events.ie/avonmore and we will also be hosting a number of local pop up stalls where people can purchase their tickets in person. Information on these will be posted on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.


This car raffle, in association with Avon Motors, is a major undertaking for our society. In light of Covid-19, this raffle will be the only source of revenue to help clear off some of our outstanding debt and allow us to stage our 2022 production of ‘Sister Act’.

We certainly did not expect to be in this position 18 months on from the start of the pandemic and would like to acknowledge the amazing help and support of all our friends, family and patrons throughout a difficult number of years.

