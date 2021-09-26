Baltinglass Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious incident

Gardaí in Baltinglass have appealed to the public for assistance in investigating a robbery and serious assault that occured in Baltinglass.

They haved requested anyone who may have witnessed an incident in the vicinity of the Main Street/Bridge area between 11:15pm and 11:45pm on Monday 20th September to contact them.

“We would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage and was in the area at the time,” a Garda statement said.

If you have any information please contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 6482610.