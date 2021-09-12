Carnew bar, lounge and apartments on the market

A bar and lounge which stands out as the most prominent property in the Co Wicklow village of Carnew is being brought to market by joint agents REA Grimes and John P Younge.

The Lodge has a large function room, generous beer garden and four self-contained apartment/flats overhead, and comes to market with a guide price of €450,000.

The internal retail areas extend to 280 sq mts, (circa 3,000 sq ft) while the external beer garden and outer yard, combined, are twice as big, at 570 sq mts (c. 6,000 sq ft).

The total town centre site is just under a third of acre and the extensive plot to the rear, combined with several stone-built outbuildings, provides significant potential for redevelopment.

As the tallest building on the Main Street, the Lodge has a Vodafone mast on the roof which provides a current rent of €8,000 per annum and has a number of years to run on the current arrangement.

The property is located in a prominent position on Carnew’s Main Street opposite the Mill Street junction in the heart of the trading centre of the town.

Carnew is popular market town in the centre of south Co Wicklow, 90km south of Dublin and close to both the Wexford and Carlow borders.

It is located only 16km from Gorey to the east or Bunclody to the west, and is less than half an hour’s drive to Tullow, Co Carlow, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, and Arklow, Wicklow.

The town has good amenities and services, including two primary schools and a large secondary school and it services an expansive and prosperous rural hinterland.

There is a full, valid, publican licence attached to The Lodge. The premises is currently vacant and has been closed for much of the pandemic.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this fine example of a typical rural pub servicing a local community.

For more details or to arrange a viewing, contact Paul Grimes at REA Grimes on paul.grimes@reagrimes.ie or 087 2258678 or John Younge on 087 2775771 or jpyounge@eircom.net