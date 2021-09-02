Casey welcomes Government’s new Housing for All Plan

Wicklow Fianna Fáil Senator Pat Casey, has welcomed the publication of the Government’s new housing plan for Ireland, Housing for All.

Housing for All contains four pathways to a better future:

• To supporting homeownership and increasing affordability

• To eradicating homelessness, increasing social housing delivery and supporting social inclusion

• To increasing new housing supply

• To addressing vacancy and efficient use of existing stock

Commenting following the publication of the plan Senator Casey said, “Everyone in Ireland is impacted, or knows someone who is impacted, by Ireland’s current housing difficulties: those who have lost their home; the young couple or single person who is unable to buy; those facing high rents; or the homeless on our streets or in emergency accommodation. These are just some of the scenarios that unfortunately every person in this country can relate to.

“We all know fixing the current housing crisis is complex, there is no silver bullet, but what the Government have announced today sets us on a path to achieving the supply we need to cater for all our people. I know that individuals and families across Co. Wicklow have been eagerly awaiting this plan and they will not be disappointed – there really is something in this plan for everyone

“If you’re a first time buyer or someone looking for a fresh start the Government’s ‘First Home’ Shared Equity Scheme, Local Authority Affordable Purchase Scheme and newly expanded Local Authority Home Loan Scheme will help you to step onto the property ladder.

“If you’re someone who is happy renting but want secure tenure without having to worry every time you hang a painting then the Government are providing a whole suite of rent reforms including indefinite tenure and linking rent increases to general inflation as well as committing to providing 18,000 cost rental homes over the lifetime of the plan.

“If you’re within the social housing eligibility limits but have been years waiting on the social housing waiting list while oftentimes sharing cramped accommodation then you can take some comfort in the fact that Government have today committed to significantly scaling up the provision of social housing. 90,000 social homes will be provided between now and 2030.

“I would really encourage the people of Wicklow to have a read of Housing for All, and to see for themselves that the Government have a plan to address the crisis. It won’t happen overnight but we are on the right path and we will do everything we can,” he concluded.