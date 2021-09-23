Catherine Balfe announced as Wicklow finalist in Right at Home’s Carer of the Year Awards

Catherine Balfe from Wicklow has been announced as a regional winner and finalist in Right at Home’s Carer of the Year Awards. Providers of home care and assistance for seniors and adults, Right at Home’s Carer of the Year Awards recognise and acknowledge the work and commitment of Care Staff who play an instrumental role in their communities, enabling individuals to continue to live independent lives in the comfort of their own homes.

Nominations for Carer of the Year were submitted by clients, client’s families, co-workers, managers, and supervisors.

Catherine now progresses to the final round of judging over the coming weeks and joins six finalists from across Ireland who will attend a special awards ceremony in November where Right at Home’s national Carer of the Year 2021 will be announced.

Speaking about the awards, Niamh Holland, Area Manager, Right at Home Wicklow and South Dublin said, “We first introduced our Carer of the Year awards in 2020 to further recognise those who go above and beyond for the people they care for. We are extremely proud of each individual’s hard work and dedication, especially given the difficult circumstances brought by Covid-19. For many clients, they were the only people they met for a number of months and although a sad and difficult reality of Covid-19, it was a huge comfort to clients to know they had the support of their Carer.”

Niamh continued, “We are delighted to announce Catherine as our regional winner for Carer of the Year and it is truly deserved. Catherine’s passion and commitment has blown me away and we are extremely proud to have Catherine as part of our team. No ask is too much for Catherine as she continually ensures no stone is left unturned to meet the needs of her clients. During the height of the pandemic, Catherine went above and beyond for those she cared for. It was a difficult time for many, especially the elderly and those vulnerable and Catherine was often the only person they met during this period. We wish Catherine the very best of luck at the national final.”

Speaking about her award, Catherine said, “I am honoured to receive this award and to progress to the final in November. I am lucky to work with a fantastic team and we love what we do. It is such a rewarding career and we meet some amazing people along the way. We really do appreciate the recognition and I look forward to representing Wicklow in November. ”

The national winner of Right at Home’s ‘Carer of the Year’ will be announced at an awards ceremony in Dublin this November.

Right at Home has six offices across Ireland including Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Galway, Mayo/Roscommon and Cork.

For further information on Right at Home, visit www.rightathome.ie.