County Wicklow Volunteer Awards 2021

Due to popular demand, the Local Hero category of the County Wicklow Volunteer Awards has been expanded to allow 5 local heroes to be honoured, one from each Municipal District – Arklow, Baltinglass, Bray, Greystones and Wicklow.

Your nominee can be a volunteer with any sort of club or organisation in your municipal district; the GAA, a local soccer club, Meals on Wheels, Muintir Na Tire, Tidy Towns, Cancer Support and other community groups.

Alternatively, your nominee can be an informal volunteer; someone who does your shopping every week, the postmen who kept you in touch with your neighbours during lockdown, the unsung champion who walked your dog when you couldn’t get out.

To nominate your local hero in your municipal district, click here. Go on, say thanks to that special person by nominating them for an award!

Award categories include:



Local Hero Award (One in each municipal district)

Volunteer Team Award

Under 18 Volunteer Award

Award for a member of the migrant, refugee, asylum seeker community

Innovative Community Volunteering

Virtual Volunteering Award – innovative use/adoption of technology to continue services during the pandemic

Covid-19 Special Projects Award

Corporate Volunteer Award

For more information on the awards please contact leah@volunteerwicklow.ie, phone 085 862 2051



