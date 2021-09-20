Data Edge set to double in size as Paul Phelan takes charge

Data Edge announces the appointment of Paul Phelan as CEO, following the management buy-out in 2019. Founder, Brian McBride has stepped down after 30 years. The company today also announces plans to double its workforce over the next three years, with ten new jobs planned for its sales and engineering divisions.

Headquartered in Bray, Co. Wicklow, Data Edge has been providing field test equipment for telecommunications companies for over 30 years, establishing a market leading position underscored by its exclusive partnerships with some of the world’s leading IT and performance management vendors. The company’s suppliers include the likes of Microchip (Network Synchronisation and Timing Specialists), Network management systems from CA Broadcom and Ciena Blue Planet, test equipment from Anritsu and Spirent Communications – the global provider of automated test and assurance solutions – Spirent which earlier this year recognised Data Edge as its EMEA Partner of the Year.

The company is now under the stewardship of CEO Paul Phelan who originally joined the company as a Development Engineer in 1994, following his graduation from DIT Kevin Street where he studied Electronic & Communications Engineering. Phelan’s ascent within the company has been defined by Engineering Director and CTO tenures before his recent shift to CEO following the internal management buy-out.

Data Edge provides test equipment and bespoke solutions and services to help optimise customers’ applications and infrastructure investment. The company has installed and managed a large percentage of Ireland’s critical time and Synchronisation & Timing infrastructure, including the installation of the first caesium clock in Ireland in the late eighties. Data Edge is now at the forefront of next generation network management systems, helping Ireland’s operators & large enterprises understand and plan their network usage, assisting in the assurance of end-users’ quality of experience.

Paul Phelan, CEO, Data Edge said: “I’m delighted to formally take the reins at Data Edge, having spent almost three decades helping to build and shape the company’s success. In that time, we’ve worked with some tremendous suppliers and customers, and looking ahead as consumer bandwidth and modern communications demands push our Telco’s and equipment/service companies to greater heights of sophistication, Data Edge with access to the latest engineering brains are in a great position to help guide/consult through the challenging waters of the present (and continuing) Communications Evolution.

“As we embark on a new phase of growth, we look forward to helping new clients protect their GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and network synchronisation systems with our transformative GPS anti-jamming solution, and we’re also particularly excited to broaden our portfolio into Data Centre power & efficiency monitoring as we expand our sales and engineering teams into these new areas in the coming years.”