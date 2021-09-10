Delgany/Greystones Community Audit seeking responses

Wicklow County Council has today commenced its “Community Audit” for the Delgany/Greystones region.

The review aims to seek public feedback in order to gauge and identify the potential infrastructure and community resources needed in the coming years.

All submissions will be confidential and the process is open to individuals as well as community or sporting organisations.

Wicklow Minister Simon Harris, who requested the audit from Wicklow County Council said: “It has been a source of anxiety for many Greystones and Delgany residents that sports clubs, community centres, school places and public transport needs cannot keep pace with the level of new residential development in our community.

I am delighted to announce today that the community audit has opened and residents and community groups can make submissions until September 24th”.

Wicklow County Council have said a more detailed survey is due to be sent out by the Local Sports Partnership, the Public Participation Network and to all community organisations registered for the community grants schemes.

The deadline for submissions is September 24th and online submissions for residents associations can be made here.

Sporting organisations can submit here, and if you are a sporting or community organisation who has not yet received an invitation for the detailed survey, please contact simon.harris@oireachtas.ie.