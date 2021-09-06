Driver/Installation Technician required for North Wicklow

An exciting opportunity has opened for a full-time role as a Driver/Installation Technician with a busy consultancy business, focused on Traffic Data Collection services.

Located in Kilcoole in North Wicklow, this job is easily commutable from Dublin and surrounding areas, and it offers a competitive remuneration package as well as ongoing training and development.

You will have the chance to develop your experience and skillset with a company that has an impressive history of growth and innovation in the sector.

The role will be office-based, but driving experience is required as nationwide travel is needed for certain ongoing projects. On a day-to-day basis you will liaise with the Project Manager to ensure accurate and timely completion of equipment installations by traveling to survey site locations, successful data collection and processing tasks.

Job Duties & Responsibilities:

Monitor and communicate project status

Assist in design, planning and execution of projects

Managing survey equipment as needed

Travel to site locations and execution of surveys.

Working at heights.

Generating high-quality and accurate reports for clients

Review and communicate key metrics and KPIs.

Liaise with third party stakeholders, customers and clients.

Job Requirements:

Full Driver’s license required.

At least 1+ year experience in professional driving is a distinct advantage.

English essential (spoken and written).

Health & Safety Awareness and copies of completed courses (Safe-pass, Working at Heights etc).

Proficiency in MS Office (Excel in particular)

Excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritize work.

Attention to detail and problem-solving skills.

Strong customer focus.

Have good telephone manner and excellent communication skills.

Team player with an outgoing attitude.

Flexibility in working hours, some weekend & un-social hours will be required.

Successful applicants will be supplied with a laptop and company phone as well as access to a company vehicle. You will also receive a uniform and any required safety gear.

Key job benefits:

On-going development & training.

20 days Annual Leave plus nine bank holidays.

Salary: €24,000-€26,000 per year.

Flexible work schedule.

The job application process will adhere to Covid-19 protocols thus you may be required to complete a remote interview process, and follow necessary safety guidelines where required.

If you are interested in applying or would like further information contact info@irishtraffic.ie.