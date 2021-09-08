EBS calls on people of Wicklow to nominate their everyday hero for the Volunteers in Sport Awards

EBS is proud to partner with the Federation of Irish Sport for a third consecutive year to launch this year’s Volunteers in Sport Awards, which recognise and support the army of volunteers in sport and physical activity in local communities across Ireland. The Awards will take place virtually in December 2021.

More than 450,000 volunteers across Ireland ensure that sport and physical activity take place around the country every day. Each year, this army of volunteers dedicates over 37.2 million hours of their time across the country’s sports clubs and associations. They are there to support sporting clubs and communities from early morning, to late at night, without any expectation of recognition or reward.

In partnership with the Federation of Irish Sport, EBS will once more honour the commitment and dedication of these volunteers in helping to bring sport to the fore in a safe manner, especially through the Covid-19 pandemic. EBS is now inviting members of the Irish public to nominate a volunteer in their particular sport that they would like to see recognised at the 2021 Volunteers in Sport Awards.

To nominate an everyday hero, and to be in with the chance of winning €1,000 for your local sports club, simply visit www.volunteersinsport.ie. Nominations can be made by a club, individual or sporting body and are open from September 7th, 2021, to October 17th, 2021.

Speaking about the launch of this year’s awards, Paul Butler, EBS Managing Director said “EBS is once again proud to partner with the Federation of Irish Sport in celebrating and recognising sporting volunteers across local communities and organisations in Ireland. They are our unsung heroes who have worked tirelessly throughout the last year to keep all sporting events running safely and successfully. Without their hard work and dedication, sport in Ireland simply would not have happened. EBS has been involved in local communities around Ireland for over 80 years and we are really looking forward to showcasing the tremendous work our volunteers do for sport throughout Ireland and giving them the recognition they truly deserve.’’

Also speaking at the launch of the awards, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, Mary O’Connor, said “The absence of sport over the past year has shown all of us just how important it is in our society and local communities. Sport is the backbone of many of our cities, towns and villages and the thousands of sporting volunteers across the country have been there every step of the way, turning up and supporting clubs and communities tirelessly. We are thrilled to announce that nominations for the 2021 Volunteers in Sport Awards are now open, with the virtual awards ceremony taking place in December, so get voting for your local hero! We would like to thank EBS for their continued support in bringing the awards to the fore and recognising the amazing sporting volunteers in Ireland.’’

Volunteers in all 32 counties of Ireland will be recognised at the Awards Ceremony. Last year, basketball stalwart, Anne McHale, of Ballina Braves Boys BC in Mayo, received the Outstanding Achievement Award for the many years of tireless service she has given to the sport and the club in her county. Olympian Pat Hooper was posthumously honoured with a Special Recognition award for his dedication to athletics. Daingean GAA in Offaly also received a Special Recognition award for their commitment to the local community during Covid-19.

For more information on how to nominate your volunteer in sport for the 2021 Volunteer in Sport Awards visit www.volunteersinsport.ie