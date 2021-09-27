Feed your appetite with Wicklow Naturally’s October Feast, which returns for 2021

Wicklow Naturally’s October Feast is a month-long celebration of Wicklow’s food and drinks story, including farming, foraging, brewing, distilling, and much more.

October is traditionally the end of the harvest, so it is the perfect month to showcase Wicklow Naturally’s members’ unique selection of food and drink.

Wicklow Naturally’s Chairperson, Pamela Walsh, said, “We aim to build on last year’s success, with the 2021 event bursting with flavour with over 30 in-person and virtual events. We have created engaging, inclusive, and memorable events so that attendees can enjoy all that our excellent members have to offer.”

Throughout October, we’ll celebrate Wicklow’s thriving food & drink scene by showcasing our members’ range of products, diverse experiences and numerous interactive events.

Feed your appetite and fill your calendar with these delicious events… From hands-on masterclasses, learning about our farm-family sustainable stories, taking some of the country’s best distillery, beer, wine tasting tours, to cooking demonstrations, meeting the producer and heading out on guided foraging and mushroom hunts.

We’ll highlight the many hospitality and retail members’ who carry Wicklow Naturally’s products, as well as how they’ve partnered to use each other’s food in very innovative ways.

The network will also hold food waste, food poverty and environmental awareness initiatives.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Shay Cullen, said, “Combining the rich experience of in-person safe events and the reach and convenience of virtual events on offer, it’s the ideal format for the October Feast 2021 programme as it gives the attendees equally rewarding experiences. So why not explore, discover and get involved in the many events planned across County Wicklow this October by heading over to https://wicklownaturally.ie/events/.”

Be sure to stay up to date with the latest event news by following Wicklow Naturally on social media: https://www.facebook.com/WicklowNaturally/, https://twitter.com/WicklowNatural1, or https://www.instagram.com/wicklownaturally/.