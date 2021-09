Good look to Lucy Mulhall who will make her debut for the Irish Rugby Womens team this afternoon against Spain.

Lucy who is also the Irish Rugby 7’s captain will start at outside centre.

She made a return to football with Tinahely earlier this year, where she put in a star performance coming on as a sub in the Leinster final against Old Leighlin of Carlow.

The game will be played at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma, 6pm local time/5pm Irish time.