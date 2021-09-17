Harris calls for Courts Service to Lease Wicklow Court House to Council for community use

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD has called upon the Courts Service to meaningfully engage with Wicklow County Council and the wider community in Wicklow Town regarding the future upkeep of Wicklow Town Court House

Minister Harris said:

“I have been working with local community groups including the Wicklow Town Team regarding the upkeep and refurbishment of the Wicklow Town Court House.

I have raised the issue of the future upkeep of the Court House with the Courts Service, Wicklow County Council and the Minister for Justice. The Court House is a protected structure and key landmark in the heart of Wicklow Town.

The medium term solution for the building’s upkeep until it resumes use as a Court House is for the Courts Service to lease the building to the local authority. The Courts Service have indicated to me a willingness to engage with Wicklow County Council and the local community about its use while the building is not open as a Court.

I have requested that a lease agreement be put in place between the Department of Justice/Court Services with Wicklow County Council, that would allow the Council use of the building. Any such agreement to include a clause that the Council must surrender the courthouse back, once the Department of Justice and Court Services are in a position to commence work on the development of a new court service within the building.

This building a key part of our local heritage and the Wicklow Town Team along with the council have come forward with creative ideas for the use of the building in the short to medium term”.

Minister Harris concluded:

“While the intention is to reopen the complex as a Court House at a later date, after 11 years of the building being vacant it is important is not left empty indefinitely. It is not acceptable that the building be left vacant and fall into disrepair”.